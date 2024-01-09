Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Trims Stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP decreased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 850,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 604 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises about 1.4% of Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP owned about 0.10% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $28,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHF. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 216.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 76,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,739,000 after buying an additional 52,562 shares during the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 38,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 151,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,393,000 after acquiring an additional 13,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 76,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after acquiring an additional 4,016 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

SCHF stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,960,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,766,662. The company has a market cap of $32.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $32.29 and a 12 month high of $37.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.54 and its 200-day moving average is $35.10.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

