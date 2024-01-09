Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Sells 4,948 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP cut its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 357,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,948 shares during the period. Colgate-Palmolive makes up 1.2% of Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $25,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.1% during the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 6,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.6% during the second quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 3,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.7% during the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Blue Fin Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.1% during the second quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 12,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.4% during the third quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 10,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. 78.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

Colgate-Palmolive stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.33. 919,283 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,807,885. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.14 billion, a PE ratio of 41.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.44. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $67.62 and a one year high of $82.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 533.40% and a net margin of 8.29%. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 6,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.56, for a total value of $471,890.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,307 shares in the company, valued at $2,334,249.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 6,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.56, for a total value of $471,890.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,307 shares in the company, valued at $2,334,249.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total value of $300,238.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,193 shares in the company, valued at $4,597,828.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,129 shares of company stock worth $2,164,908 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.14.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

