Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Acquires 9,589 Shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 532,402 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,589 shares during the quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP owned 0.30% of Brookfield Renewable worth $12,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Brookfield Renewable during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Brookfield Renewable during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Brookfield Renewable during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its position in Brookfield Renewable by 76.9% during the second quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in Brookfield Renewable in the third quarter worth about $38,000. 66.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Brookfield Renewable in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Brookfield Renewable from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd.

Brookfield Renewable Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BEPC traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 185,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 973,393. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.56. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 52 week low of $21.77 and a 52 week high of $36.16.

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.02). Brookfield Renewable had a return on equity of 2.47% and a net margin of 8.39%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Renewable Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $0.338 dividend. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Brookfield Renewable’s payout ratio is -275.50%.

Brookfield Renewable Profile

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,857 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

