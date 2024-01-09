CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Reaches New 12-Month High at $270.69

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $270.69 and last traded at $268.36, with a volume of 771760 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $261.28.

CRWD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $192.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $174.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $221.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $230.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $227.97.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $228.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,574.90, a PEG ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 1.05.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. CrowdStrike had a positive return on equity of 1.11% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The business had revenue of $786.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Michael Sentonas sold 26,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.00, for a total transaction of $6,289,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 344,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,258,576. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, President Michael Sentonas sold 26,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.00, for a total value of $6,289,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 344,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,258,576. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total value of $356,395.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,465,236.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 221,927 shares of company stock valued at $52,921,073. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 173.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 1,818.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 63.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

