AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,701,609 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 260,315 shares during the quarter. Progressive comprises approximately 1.5% of AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in Progressive were worth $237,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Progressive by 95.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Progressive in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progressive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Progressive alerts:

Insider Activity at Progressive

In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 90,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.89, for a total value of $14,660,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 465,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,863,574.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 4,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.28, for a total value of $665,662.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,233,331.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.89, for a total value of $14,660,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 465,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,863,574.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 130,092 shares of company stock valued at $20,942,942. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on PGR shares. Raymond James cut shares of Progressive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Progressive from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $155.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Progressive from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Progressive from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.63.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Progressive

Progressive Stock Down 0.6 %

PGR stock traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $164.43. 108,368 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,610,950. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.41. The company has a market capitalization of $96.20 billion, a PE ratio of 35.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.37. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $111.41 and a twelve month high of $166.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The insurance provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.38. Progressive had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 17.36%. The business had revenue of $15.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.66 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.68%.

About Progressive

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.