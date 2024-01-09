Laurel Wealth Planning LLC Increases Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 2.1% of Laurel Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 15.8% during the third quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Simmons Bank increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 204,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,278,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 371,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,061,000 after acquiring an additional 8,838 shares during the period. Finally, PBMares Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $1.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $104.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,114,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,747,892. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $87.32 and a one year high of $110.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.55. The firm has a market cap of $73.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

