Laurel Wealth Planning LLC Purchases 2,165 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 12.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,161 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,165 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 5.9% of Laurel Wealth Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Income Solutions Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.8% during the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,935,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,497,000 after acquiring an additional 239,865 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 52,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,620,000 after acquiring an additional 5,196 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 39.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 94,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,090,000 after acquiring an additional 17,728 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOO traded down $1.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $434.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,165,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,305,076. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $349.76 and a one year high of $438.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $347.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $420.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $410.12.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

