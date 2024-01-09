Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,437 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 238 shares during the quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.7% during the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 11,582 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.4% in the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Blue Fin Capital Inc. grew its position in QUALCOMM by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 5,399 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.7% during the second quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,947 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 21,700 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.50.

Insider Activity

In other QUALCOMM news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.28, for a total value of $112,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $532,768.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.28, for a total transaction of $112,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,745 shares in the company, valued at $532,768.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total transaction of $1,201,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 243,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,282,217.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,098 shares of company stock valued at $1,840,120 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $138.16 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $132.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.32. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $101.47 and a 12-month high of $146.89.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 37.85% and a net margin of 20.19%. Research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.