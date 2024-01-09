Grandview Asset Management LLC Sells 524 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Grandview Asset Management LLC cut its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,605 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 524 shares during the quarter. Salesforce accounts for about 0.9% of Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 92,823.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 238,763,957 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $50,441,274,000 after acquiring an additional 238,507,009 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,420,381,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Salesforce by 125,717.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,260,412 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,360,428,000 after purchasing an additional 10,252,257 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Salesforce by 1,151.2% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,117,212 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,503,547,000 after purchasing an additional 6,548,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Salesforce by 30.2% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,242,436 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,065,157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,458,227 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on CRM. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Salesforce from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. HSBC began coverage on Salesforce in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $267.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Salesforce from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Salesforce from $252.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.14.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.51, for a total transaction of $3,097,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,266,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,152,615,940.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.00, for a total value of $1,990,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,727,070. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.51, for a total value of $3,097,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,266,166 shares in the company, valued at $3,152,615,940.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,093,833 shares of company stock worth $266,137,071. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded up $1.82 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $262.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,396,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,320,058. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $254.28 billion, a PE ratio of 99.27, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $240.14 and its 200 day moving average is $222.46. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $143.16 and a 12 month high of $268.36.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

