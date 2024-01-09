Whittier Trust Co. Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Whittier Trust Co. decreased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 279,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,758 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up about 0.9% of Whittier Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $49,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,087.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $2.37 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $194.36. 10,275,869 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,854,125. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $161.67 and a fifty-two week high of $205.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.19.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

