Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.01% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. UBS Group upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $117.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.65.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MRK

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MRK opened at $117.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.44 billion, a PE ratio of 65.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.35. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.36 and a fifty-two week high of $119.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.30 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 7.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 2,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total transaction of $213,052.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,191 shares in the company, valued at $1,862,394.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 2,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total transaction of $213,052.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,191 shares in the company, valued at $1,862,394.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 43,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $4,602,729.69. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111,764 shares in the company, valued at $11,738,572.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Merck & Co., Inc.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 102,675.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,860,147,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,642,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858,338,022 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 103,159.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,327,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,363,385,000 after purchasing an additional 39,289,404 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $2,736,293,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at $740,061,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 82,442,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,487,472,000 after purchasing an additional 5,196,914 shares during the last quarter. 74.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.