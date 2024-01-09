Simmons Bank Increases Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Simmons Bank boosted its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 227,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,924 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $6,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Buckingham Strategic Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 54,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 10,535 shares during the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 104,312.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC now owns 194,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,572,000 after acquiring an additional 194,021 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.8% in the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 23,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.8% in the second quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 25,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 9.5% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 37,656,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,080,351,000 after buying an additional 3,278,515 shares during the last quarter. 68.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $27.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank acquired 5,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.56 per share, with a total value of $57,002.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,002.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bank of America Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of BAC opened at $33.63 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.95 and its 200 day moving average is $29.52. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.96 and a fifty-two week high of $37.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.13 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 12.08%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 26.89%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Stories

