Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Reduces Stock Position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,292 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 18,652 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $19,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 18,975 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,547,000 after purchasing an additional 6,538 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,212 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Cigna Group by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on The Cigna Group from $351.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $310.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $335.00 to $341.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $372.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $340.60.

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

CI traded down $4.17 on Tuesday, reaching $309.46. 265,414 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,961,591. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $291.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $288.93. The Cigna Group has a fifty-two week low of $240.50 and a fifty-two week high of $319.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.52.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $49.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.14 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 2.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.75%.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

