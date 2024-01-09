iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Sold by Center For Asset Management LLC

Center For Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 997 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 5.2% of Center For Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Center For Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $195,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.1% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $20,110,000. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 37.2% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 105.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. 18.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SHY traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $81.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,083,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,328,834. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.48 and a fifty-two week high of $82.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $81.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.17.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.2597 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

