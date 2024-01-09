Eagle Health Investments LP Has $28.95 Million Stock Holdings in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Eagle Health Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) by 64.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 416,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 163,500 shares during the quarter. Lantheus makes up 6.4% of Eagle Health Investments LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Eagle Health Investments LP’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $28,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LNTH. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lantheus by 3.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,066,562 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $676,946,000 after buying an additional 258,825 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lantheus by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,765,120 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $546,121,000 after purchasing an additional 326,396 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,193,302 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $162,731,000 after purchasing an additional 489,203 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Lantheus by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,393,559 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $158,047,000 after purchasing an additional 7,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lantheus by 4.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,399,876 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $117,478,000 after buying an additional 54,604 shares during the last quarter. 99.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, President Paul Blanchfield sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.96, for a total value of $101,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 88,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,024,721.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, President Paul Blanchfield sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.96, for a total transaction of $101,940.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 88,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,024,721.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 11,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total value of $750,621.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,243,015.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,621 shares of company stock worth $874,239. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

LNTH has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Lantheus from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target on shares of Lantheus in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. TheStreet lowered Lantheus from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Brookline Capital Management assumed coverage on Lantheus in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.71.

NASDAQ LNTH traded down $3.11 on Tuesday, hitting $62.19. 688,690 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 944,137. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.68 and a 200-day moving average of $70.79. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.66 and a beta of 0.54. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.65 and a 52 week high of $100.85. The company has a current ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.10. Lantheus had a return on equity of 70.13% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $319.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.01 million. Analysts expect that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; and Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent.

