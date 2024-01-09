Eagle Health Investments LP Buys 294,129 Shares of Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM)

Eagle Health Investments LP grew its stake in Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM – Free Report) by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,494,514 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 294,129 shares during the quarter. Outset Medical accounts for 3.6% of Eagle Health Investments LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Eagle Health Investments LP owned about 3.00% of Outset Medical worth $16,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 286.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Outset Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $278,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 9,070 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 4.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 1.8% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 222,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,042 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of OM traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.13. The stock had a trading volume of 333,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,234,932. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.17 and a 200 day moving average of $10.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 5.35. The firm has a market cap of $257.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 2.07. Outset Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.90 and a 12 month high of $30.55.

Outset Medical ( NASDAQ:OM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $30.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.38 million. Outset Medical had a negative net margin of 133.19% and a negative return on equity of 88.10%. Equities analysts predict that Outset Medical, Inc. will post -3.45 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective (down from $32.00) on shares of Outset Medical in a report on Friday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Outset Medical from $29.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Outset Medical from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Outset Medical from $26.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Outset Medical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.88.

In related news, General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 7,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.49, for a total value of $40,318.56. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 48,807 shares in the company, valued at $267,950.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Outset Medical news, CEO Leslie Trigg sold 14,188 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.49, for a total transaction of $77,892.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 389,099 shares in the company, valued at $2,136,153.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 7,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.49, for a total transaction of $40,318.56. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 48,807 shares in the company, valued at $267,950.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,201 shares of company stock worth $237,173. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It provides the Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

