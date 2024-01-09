Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS) Shares Purchased by B&D White Capital Company LLC

B&D White Capital Company LLC grew its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 460,482 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,811 shares during the period. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF comprises about 12.6% of B&D White Capital Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. B&D White Capital Company LLC owned 0.77% of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF worth $33,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AVUS. TimeScale Financial Inc. boosted its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 746.3% during the second quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000.

AVUS stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.72. 66,182 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,290. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $66.57 and a 1-year high of $82.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.00.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

