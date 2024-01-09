Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Position Increased by B&D White Capital Company LLC

B&D White Capital Company LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 301,553 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,123 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 8.2% of B&D White Capital Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. B&D White Capital Company LLC owned 0.12% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $21,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 131.7% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 45,200.0% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 93.6% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

SCHG stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.51. The stock had a trading volume of 430,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,361,790. The stock has a market cap of $21.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.50. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $55.60 and a 1-year high of $83.64.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

