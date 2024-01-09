B&D White Capital Company LLC Takes Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

B&D White Capital Company LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 101,647.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 547,513,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,356,940,000 after purchasing an additional 546,975,720 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Newmont by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 99,433,731 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,241,843,000 after buying an additional 4,409,771 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Newmont by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,353,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,721,474,000 after buying an additional 121,393 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Newmont by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,968,912 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $880,836,000 after buying an additional 2,042,778 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Newmont by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,520,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $704,746,000 after buying an additional 792,046 shares during the period. 79.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NEM stock traded down $1.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,568,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,346,993. The company has a market cap of $30.96 billion, a PE ratio of -37.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.08 and a 200-day moving average of $39.80. Newmont Co. has a 52 week low of $33.58 and a 52 week high of $60.08.

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.06). Newmont had a negative net margin of 7.35% and a positive return on equity of 6.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -155.34%.

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total transaction of $413,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,799,866.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total value of $413,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,799,866.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $221,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,404,977.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,683 shares of company stock valued at $1,075,586. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

NEM has been the topic of a number of research reports. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Newmont in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target (down from $65.00) on shares of Newmont in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Newmont in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Macquarie started coverage on Newmont in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Newmont from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.41.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

