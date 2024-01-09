B&D White Capital Company LLC Invests $1.27 Million in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

B&D White Capital Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 14,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,273,000. Discover Financial Services accounts for 0.5% of B&D White Capital Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,927,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $482,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,260 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth $495,973,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth $340,672,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,323,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $388,352,000 after buying an additional 377,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Southpoint Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $247,100,000. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Discover Financial Services Stock Performance

DFS stock traded down $1.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $111.47. The company had a trading volume of 231,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,140,500. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $97.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.87 billion, a PE ratio of 8.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.44. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $79.04 and a fifty-two week high of $122.50.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by ($0.59). Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 12.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Bank of America upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $94.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $112.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.44.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Discover Financial Services

About Discover Financial Services

(Free Report)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.