B&D White Capital Company LLC Sells 215,404 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

B&D White Capital Company LLC reduced its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 89.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215,404 shares during the period. B&D White Capital Company LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stone Point Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 19,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC now owns 20,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC now owns 35,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Collective Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 20,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

DFAI stock traded down $0.22 on Tuesday, hitting $28.31. The company had a trading volume of 163,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 979,157. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.01. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 12-month low of $24.83 and a 12-month high of $28.78.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

