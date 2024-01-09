11,400 Shares in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Purchased by B&D White Capital Company LLC

B&D White Capital Company LLC purchased a new position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,400 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in Barrick Gold by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,740 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Barrick Gold by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,714 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in Barrick Gold by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 42,453 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC raised its position in Barrick Gold by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 17,408 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Barrick Gold by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,270 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Price Performance

GOLD stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,007,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,260,831. Barrick Gold Corp has a 12 month low of $13.82 and a 12 month high of $20.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 580.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.48.

Barrick Gold Announces Dividend

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 0.52%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 1,300.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.18.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Featured Articles

