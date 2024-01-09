Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Has $14.59 Million Stake in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 466,603 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,534 shares during the quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $14,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BN. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Brookfield by 102.6% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Brookfield during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Brookfield by 32.3% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $37.74 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.53.

Brookfield Stock Down 0.5 %

BN traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $38.74. 437,250 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,684,109. Brookfield Co. has a 1-year low of $28.25 and a 1-year high of $41.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Brookfield had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 2.23%. The business had revenue of $24.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion.

Brookfield Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Brookfield’s payout ratio is -933.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Gp Ltd Bcp sold 354,813 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.08, for a total transaction of $738,011.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,533,584 shares in the company, valued at $59,349,854.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Brookfield news, major shareholder Gp Ltd Bcp sold 354,813 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.08, for a total value of $738,011.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,533,584 shares in the company, valued at $59,349,854.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 562,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total transaction of $6,783,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,742,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,910,546.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,545,283 shares of company stock worth $22,555,512. 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Brookfield Profile

(Free Report)

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Featured Articles

