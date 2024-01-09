B&D White Capital Company LLC Has $307,000 Holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ)

B&D White Capital Company LLC trimmed its holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ – Free Report) by 90.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,253 shares during the quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC owned 0.06% of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 27.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the second quarter worth $158,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the second quarter worth $197,000.

Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF stock traded down $0.36 on Tuesday, hitting $29.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,909. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a one year low of $27.32 and a one year high of $35.78. The firm has a market cap of $485.55 million, a P/E ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.32.

About Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF

The EMQQ Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (EMQQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of companies producing most of their revenue from internet or ecommerce activity in emerging markets. EMQQ was launched on Nov 13, 2014 and is managed by EMQQ.

