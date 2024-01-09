DT Investment Partners LLC Purchases New Stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 276.1% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monster Beverage Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MNST traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.44. 1,579,248 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,167,260. Monster Beverage Co. has a twelve month low of $47.13 and a twelve month high of $60.47. The company has a market cap of $60.80 billion, a PE ratio of 39.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.39.

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 22.62% and a return on equity of 20.50%. Monster Beverage’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, November 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on MNST. Cfra raised Monster Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Monster Beverage from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.77.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Guy Carling sold 34,553 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total value of $1,919,419.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Monster Beverage news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.39, for a total transaction of $110,780.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 79,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,390,765.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Guy Carling sold 34,553 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total transaction of $1,919,419.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 69,553 shares of company stock valued at $3,850,599. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

