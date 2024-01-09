DT Investment Partners LLC Has $968,000 Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

DT Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,779 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $968,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GLW. Joule Financial LLC grew its stake in Corning by 6.7% during the third quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 14,025 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its position in Corning by 70.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 64,608 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after buying an additional 26,662 shares during the last quarter. River Street Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Corning by 6.5% during the third quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 16,477 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 24.4% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 387,799 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $11,816,000 after acquiring an additional 76,093 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Corning by 3.6% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 162,311 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,946,000 after purchasing an additional 5,608 shares during the period. 67.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GLW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Corning from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Corning from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Corning from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Corning from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Corning from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corning has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.89.

NYSE GLW traded down $0.37 on Tuesday, reaching $30.95. The company had a trading volume of 899,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,479,923. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.00 and its 200-day moving average is $30.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.70. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $25.26 and a 1-year high of $37.10.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). Corning had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 18,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total transaction of $548,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 205,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,188,528.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

