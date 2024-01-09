Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Stock Holdings Lifted by DT Investment Partners LLC

DT Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 15.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $79,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 288.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter worth $34,000. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Wells Fargo & Company

In related news, Director Richard K. Davis acquired 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.22 per share, for a total transaction of $144,270.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,937.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

Shares of WFC stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,615,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,527,530. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.38. The company has a market cap of $179.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.17. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $35.25 and a 1-year high of $50.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.09 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on WFC shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.92.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

