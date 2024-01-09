AlphaQ Advisors LLC Sells 3,439 Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

AlphaQ Advisors LLC lowered its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 52,397 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,439 shares during the period. AlphaQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harding Loevner LP increased its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 21,195,228 shares of the bank’s stock worth $149,406,000 after buying an additional 272,562 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,418,594 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,014,000 after buying an additional 1,079,790 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,333,054 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,998,000 after buying an additional 21,963 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,129,565 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,313,000 after buying an additional 195,513 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,956,950 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,926,000 after buying an additional 31,637 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

BBVA has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Shares of NYSE:BBVA traded down $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,013,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 706,846. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a one year low of $6.24 and a one year high of $9.52. The company has a market capitalization of $54.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.16, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.21.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 26.36% and a return on equity of 14.46%. The business had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; leasing, factoring, brokerage, and asset management services; and manages pension and investment funds.

