AlphaQ Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

AlphaQ Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,327 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 369 shares during the quarter. AlphaQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Canadian Natural Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 57.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 594 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Natixis acquired a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 73.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CNQ traded down $0.48 on Tuesday, hitting $64.99. 642,419 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,256,716. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 1-year low of $48.81 and a 1-year high of $68.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.52.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.31. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.49 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a $0.7203 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CNQ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.80.

View Our Latest Report on CNQ

Canadian Natural Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.