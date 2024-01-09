DT Investment Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

DT Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 5,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 12.2% during the second quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 29,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 20,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VXUS traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.95. 2,964,890 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,275,743. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $50.95 and a 52-week high of $58.42. The company has a market cap of $62.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.8471 per share. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

