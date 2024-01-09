AlphaQ Advisors LLC Purchases 443 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

AlphaQ Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,040 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of AlphaQ Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. AlphaQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 185.5% during the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VIG traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $169.00. 296,042 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,642,764. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $164.83 and a 200-day moving average of $161.87. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $146.17 and a 52 week high of $171.20. The stock has a market cap of $72.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.