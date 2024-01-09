iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 1,104,097 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 43% from the previous session’s volume of 773,607 shares.The stock last traded at $270.75 and had previously closed at $272.82.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

The company has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $262.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $255.87.

Institutional Trading of iShares Russell 3000 ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 716,135.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,341,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,488,870,000 after buying an additional 20,338,242 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 17.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,222,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,530,000 after purchasing an additional 177,372 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 708,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,299,000 after purchasing an additional 25,377 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 684,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,656,000 after purchasing an additional 7,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 184.8% during the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 534,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,093,000 after purchasing an additional 347,103 shares during the period.

About iShares Russell 3000 ETF

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

