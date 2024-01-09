Stem (NYSE:STEM) Shares Gap Down to $3.69

Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.69, but opened at $3.58. Stem shares last traded at $3.64, with a volume of 244,697 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on STEM shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Stem from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Stem from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Stem from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on shares of Stem from $6.00 to $3.70 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Stem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Stem presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.14.

Stem Trading Down 1.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.38 and a 200-day moving average of $4.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $565.92 million, a P/E ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 2.00.

Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $133.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.46 million. Stem had a negative net margin of 30.70% and a negative return on equity of 26.56%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stem, Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stem

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Stem by 3.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Stem by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 92,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares in the last quarter. Hall Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Stem by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hall Private Wealth Advisors now owns 17,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,562 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stem by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 27,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Stem by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 57,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 3,031 shares during the period. 64.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stem Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. The company offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). It also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.



