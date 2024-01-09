International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Purchased by Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC

Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,001 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $160.21 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.78. The company has a market cap of $146.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.76. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $120.55 and a 12-month high of $166.34.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.73 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 11.32%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Monday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.77.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on IBM

About International Business Machines

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.