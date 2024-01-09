Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Has $515,000 Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 63.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,299 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 59,065 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in T. Gratus Capital LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $301,000. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 31.5% in the second quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,868 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 8,831 shares in the last quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the second quarter valued at about $832,000. Advisory Resource Group raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.5% in the second quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 43,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,010,000. 53.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of T stock opened at $17.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.38 and a 200-day moving average of $15.35. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $13.43 and a one year high of $20.50. The stock has a market cap of $123.84 billion, a PE ratio of -11.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $30.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.25 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 9.29% and a positive return on equity of 16.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.41%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently -72.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on AT&T in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.68.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

