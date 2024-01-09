Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Acquires 100 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,667 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

NYSE IBM opened at $161.16 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.78. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $120.55 and a 12-month high of $166.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The company has a market cap of $147.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.37, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.76.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. International Business Machines had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 38.51%. The business had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were given a $1.66 dividend. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 88.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on IBM. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating and set a $143.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.77.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

