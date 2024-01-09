UBS Group Raises Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Price Target to $95.00

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at UBS Group from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 2.70% from the stock’s current price.

MS has been the subject of several other research reports. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, December 21st. HSBC downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.90.

Morgan Stanley Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:MS traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,291,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,043,482. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $69.42 and a fifty-two week high of $100.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $83.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.43.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.22 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 10.86%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Morgan Stanley

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 54,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,123,000 after buying an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 12,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 2,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 31,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,957,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. 83.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Recommended Stories

