Mathes Company Inc. Has $740,000 Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Mathes Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,961 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Mathes Company Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 108.5% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 98 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In related news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total value of $217,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total value of $217,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 2,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $1,241,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 152 shares in the company, valued at $76,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 160,305 shares of company stock worth $72,394,458. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NFLX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Netflix from $470.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Netflix in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $375.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Netflix from $500.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $463.88.

Netflix Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $10.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $474.78. 784,936 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,151,502. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $465.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $432.88. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $285.33 and a 12 month high of $500.89.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 13.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.10 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

