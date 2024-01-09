Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Sold by Center For Asset Management LLC

Center For Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. Marsh & McLennan Companies accounts for approximately 1.1% of Center For Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Center For Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $1,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nilsine Partners LLC lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 6,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 6,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock traded down $1.86 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $189.74. The stock had a trading volume of 323,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,506,108. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $192.04. The company has a market capitalization of $93.56 billion, a PE ratio of 27.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.86 and a 1 year high of $202.81.

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $201.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $215.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $198.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.67.

In related news, CMO John Jude Jones sold 4,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.08, for a total transaction of $947,636.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,978 shares in the company, valued at $1,540,392.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

