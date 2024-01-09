TD Asset Management Inc Grows Stock Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,136,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 349,000 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned about 0.19% of Morgan Stanley worth $256,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MS. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 4.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,635,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,740,280,000 after acquiring an additional 3,480,402 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 7.3% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 28,073,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,397,435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908,648 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 5.8% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 24,463,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,089,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341,559 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 1.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,626,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,012,223,000 after acquiring an additional 422,710 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 3.1% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,920,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,701,171,000 after acquiring an additional 604,214 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on MS. BNP Paribas lowered Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays upped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, HSBC lowered Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.90.

Morgan Stanley Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE MS traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $92.28. 1,900,165 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,090,878. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.39 and its 200-day moving average is $83.92. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $69.42 and a 12-month high of $100.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.22 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 10.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.93%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

(Free Report)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.