Planning Directions Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Planning Directions Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105,875 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,005 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 5.7% of Planning Directions Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Planning Directions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $7,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VCSH. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.8% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 140,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,985,000 after purchasing an additional 12,546 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8.7% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $838,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 20.3% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 43,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,389,000 after purchasing an additional 7,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 52.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 51,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,020,000 after purchasing an additional 17,614 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VCSH stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $77.13. The company had a trading volume of 5,984,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,377,776. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.69. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.43 and a 12 month high of $77.44.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.231 per share. This represents a $2.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

