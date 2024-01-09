DT Investment Partners LLC Grows Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

DT Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 53.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,643 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in BlackRock during the second quarter worth $25,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in BlackRock in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 77.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 15,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $652.03, for a total transaction of $10,031,481.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 435,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,802,577.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BLK. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $836.00 to $897.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $819.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $814.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $820.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $774.93.

BlackRock Price Performance

Shares of BLK traded down $3.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $793.50. The stock had a trading volume of 105,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,311. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $741.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $702.65. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $596.18 and a 52 week high of $819.00. The company has a market capitalization of $118.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.72.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.34 by $2.57. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.66% and a return on equity of 14.65%. BlackRock’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $9.55 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th were given a $5.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.10%.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Articles

