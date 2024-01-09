Planning Directions Inc. Sells 4,850 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Planning Directions Inc. trimmed its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 8.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 49,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,850 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF accounts for 4.1% of Planning Directions Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Planning Directions Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $5,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at $38,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDY traded down $0.80 on Tuesday, hitting $124.17. The company had a trading volume of 129,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,915. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $120.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.06. The stock has a market cap of $22.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $109.87 and a 1-year high of $132.50.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

