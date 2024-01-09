DT Investment Partners LLC Purchases 507 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 300,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust makes up approximately 1.3% of DT Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $10,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.7% in the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 194,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 24,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the period. DMC Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 9,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 21,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chatham Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 105,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,705,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

Shares of IAU traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $38.40. The stock had a trading volume of 2,268,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,667,659. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $34.31 and a 12 month high of $39.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.02.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.