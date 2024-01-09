Planning Directions Inc. Sells 292 Shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

Planning Directions Inc. lessened its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 292 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Planning Directions Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Planning Directions Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $1,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 52,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,626,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 147.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,272,000 after buying an additional 46,686 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 57,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the first quarter worth $1,434,000.

Shares of IYJ traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $112.81. 46,055 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 1.12. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 12-month low of $123.05 and a 12-month high of $158.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $107.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.73.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

