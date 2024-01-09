Planning Directions Inc. Lowers Stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Planning Directions Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the period. Planning Directions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 64.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 16.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $477,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $2,099,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 279.7% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VPU traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $139.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,672. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.39. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 1 year low of $118.81 and a 1 year high of $157.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.54.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

