KeyCorp (KEY) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

KeyCorp (NYSE: KEY) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/9/2024 – KeyCorp was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $10.00.

1/8/2024 – KeyCorp is now covered by analysts at Raymond James. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

1/3/2024 – KeyCorp had its price target raised by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $15.00 to $17.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/2/2024 – KeyCorp had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $13.00 to $17.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

12/20/2023 – KeyCorp was upgraded by analysts at Stephens from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating.

12/18/2023 – KeyCorp had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $13.50 to $15.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/14/2023 – KeyCorp had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $12.00 to $16.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/5/2023 – KeyCorp had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $14.00 to $13.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/5/2023 – KeyCorp had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock.

12/4/2023 – KeyCorp had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $11.00 to $12.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

KeyCorp Price Performance

KEY traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $14.61. 5,611,553 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,005,969. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $8.53 and a fifty-two week high of $20.30. The stock has a market cap of $13.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 11.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 27th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.61%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.13%.

In other KeyCorp news, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 14,383 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total transaction of $192,300.71. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,659.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KeyCorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $274,773,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 324.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,316,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,285,000 after acquiring an additional 10,945,274 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,759,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,123,794,000 after purchasing an additional 8,391,787 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in KeyCorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $134,162,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in KeyCorp by 140.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,698,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,617,000 after purchasing an additional 5,659,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

