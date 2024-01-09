Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) Trading Down 3.7%

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 3.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $14.29 and last traded at $14.38. 17,192 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 393,081 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on DAWN. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.60.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.95 and its 200 day moving average is $12.66.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.06. On average, analysts expect that Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Day One Biopharmaceuticals

In related news, General Counsel Adam Dubow sold 5,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.69, for a total transaction of $62,108.97. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 11,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,593.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Day One Biopharmaceuticals news, General Counsel Adam Dubow sold 5,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.69, for a total transaction of $62,108.97. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 11,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,593.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeremy Bender sold 3,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.69, for a total transaction of $36,320.83. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 709,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,293,225.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,085 shares of company stock valued at $117,894 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Day One Biopharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAWN. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 130.9% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 77.2% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 87.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares during the period.

About Day One Biopharmaceuticals

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

