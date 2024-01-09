Detalus Advisors LLC Sells 215 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Detalus Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Detalus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPLV. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $179,234,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter valued at $146,369,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 8,482.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 984,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,871,000 after buying an additional 972,908 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 117.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 79,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,317,000 after buying an additional 539,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3,608.1% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 333,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,806,000 after buying an additional 324,436 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLV traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.98. The stock had a trading volume of 138,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,653,915. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $57.17 and a 12 month high of $65.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.16. The company has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.