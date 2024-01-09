Detalus Advisors LLC Sells 215 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Detalus Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Detalus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPLV. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $179,234,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter valued at $146,369,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 8,482.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 984,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,871,000 after buying an additional 972,908 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 117.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 79,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,317,000 after buying an additional 539,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3,608.1% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 333,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,806,000 after buying an additional 324,436 shares in the last quarter.
Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLV traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.98. The stock had a trading volume of 138,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,653,915. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $57.17 and a 12 month high of $65.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.16. The company has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69.
Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Profile
The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.
