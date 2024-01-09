Harbor Advisory Corp MA Sells 9,450 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Harbor Advisory Corp MA trimmed its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 21.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,450 shares during the quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WY. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,774,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,070,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385,408 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 1.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,007,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $703,950,000 after purchasing an additional 389,427 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 1.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,631,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $591,091,000 after buying an additional 184,509 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter worth approximately $485,095,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 98,060.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 12,537,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $420,116,000 after buying an additional 12,524,271 shares during the period. 79.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WY. Raymond James downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.14.

Insider Transactions at Weyerhaeuser

In other Weyerhaeuser news, CFO David M. Wold sold 923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total value of $29,083.73. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,436 shares in the company, valued at $1,904,338.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO David M. Wold sold 923 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total value of $29,083.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,436 shares in the company, valued at $1,904,338.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $262,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 140,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,925,696.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,277 shares of company stock worth $1,353,775 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Down 1.0 %

Weyerhaeuser stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.71. 550,829 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,595,161. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.22 and its 200 day moving average is $32.15. Weyerhaeuser has a 52 week low of $27.65 and a 52 week high of $36.00. The company has a market capitalization of $24.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.14 and a beta of 1.46.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.36%.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

(Free Report)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.